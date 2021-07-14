Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210623-lcj-stowers-headshot.jpg
Buy Now

1940-49 March, April 1940

Mar. 10 — Britain begins meat rationing.

Mar. 14 — Hollywood: Warners cast Ronald Reagan as Notre Dame’s George Gipp for “Knute Rockne — All American.”

Mar. 20 — Germany: British RAF conducts all-night air raid on Nazi air base at Sylt.

Mar. 23 — Great Britain: IRA assaults Dartmoor prison in attempt to free compatriots.

Mar. 31 — New York: La Guardia airport officially opens to traffic.

Apr. 2 — Italy begins registration for all citizens over 14 years old.

Apr. 30 — Pittsburgh residents offer $1 million for capture of Hitler “alive and unhurt.”

Apr. 30 — Norway: Nazis seize US arms intended for Sweden, Finland, army advances, taking Dombaas and Stoeren.

Recommended for you