1940-49 March, April 1940
Mar. 10 — Britain begins meat rationing.
Mar. 14 — Hollywood: Warners cast Ronald Reagan as Notre Dame’s George Gipp for “Knute Rockne — All American.”
Mar. 20 — Germany: British RAF conducts all-night air raid on Nazi air base at Sylt.
Mar. 23 — Great Britain: IRA assaults Dartmoor prison in attempt to free compatriots.
Mar. 31 — New York: La Guardia airport officially opens to traffic.
Apr. 2 — Italy begins registration for all citizens over 14 years old.
Apr. 30 — Pittsburgh residents offer $1 million for capture of Hitler “alive and unhurt.”
Apr. 30 — Norway: Nazis seize US arms intended for Sweden, Finland, army advances, taking Dombaas and Stoeren.