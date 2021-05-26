Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1930-39: Jan. — Feb. 1938

Jan. 7 Thomas J. Mooney pardoned by California Governor Culbert L. Olson.

Jan. 16 FDR asks extension of Social Security to include more women and children.

Jan. 17 Reich issues order forbidding Jews to practice as dentists, veterinarians and chemists.

Jan. 25 Chile:Quakes ruin 20 towns, leaves thousands dead.

Jan. 30 U.S. Supreme Court upholds validity of TVA.

Jan. 30 Berlin: Hitler demands return of colonies for Japan, Italy, warns U.S. not to meddle.

Feb. 1 Czechs expulsion of all foreign Jews within six months.

Feb. 2 Hungary breaks relations with U.S.S.R.

Feb. 13 Mexico seizes American firm United Sugar Co.

Feb. 24 Budapest: Hungary signs anti-Communist pact with Italy, Reich and Japan.

Feb. 25 Berlin issues order requiring 100 Jews to leave Reich each day.

