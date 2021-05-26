1930-39: Jan. — Feb. 1938
Jan. 7 — Thomas J. Mooney pardoned by California Governor Culbert L. Olson.
Jan. 16 — FDR asks extension of Social Security to include more women and children.
Jan. 17 — Reich issues order forbidding Jews to practice as dentists, veterinarians and chemists.
Jan. 25 — Chile:Quakes ruin 20 towns, leaves thousands dead.
Jan. 30 — U.S. Supreme Court upholds validity of TVA.
Jan. 30 — Berlin: Hitler demands return of colonies for Japan, Italy, warns U.S. not to meddle.
Feb. 1 — Czechs expulsion of all foreign Jews within six months.
Feb. 2 – Hungary breaks relations with U.S.S.R.
Feb. 13 — Mexico seizes American firm United Sugar Co.
Feb. 24 — Budapest: Hungary signs anti-Communist pact with Italy, Reich and Japan.
Feb. 25 — Berlin issues order requiring 100 Jews to leave Reich each day.