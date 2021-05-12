1930-39 - Sept. & Oct., 1938
Sept. 1 - Italy expels all Jews entering after 1919.
Sept. 10 - Pittsburgh: 55,000 hungry overwhelm Republican feast, trample tons of food.
Sept. 25 - FDR appeals to Hitler to negotiate with Czech president Beres, as 20,000 demonstrate solidarity with Czechs in Madison Square Garden.
Oct. 5 - Hitler's army takes over Sudetenland.
Oct. 6 - Palestine: Government troops kill 60 Arabs.
Oct. 9 - Yanks beat Cubs third Series in row.
Oct. 16 - Vienna: Catholic holdings assailed by Nazis as depriving poor.
Oct. 17 - Chicago: Ex-Chech Pres. Benes accepts post at University of Chicago.
Oct. 18 - Palestine: Martial law rules as Arab siege of Jerusalem continues.
Oct. 20 - Communist Party outlawed in Czechoslovakia.
Oct. 23 - Budapest: Hungary rejects Czech proposals for territory.
Oct. 28 - Germany deporting Jews to Poland; thousands seized.
Oct. 30 - Americans panic over scary radio show "The War of the Worlds." by H.G. Wells, Orson Welles, known to the listening public as the voice of "The Shadow," directed the radio play. It aired over the Columbia Broadcasting System.