Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210623-lcj-stowers-headshot.jpg
Buy Now

1940-1949

January and February 1940

Jan. 4 — FDR asks for $1.8 billion for defense, $460. Million in new taxes.

Jan. 8 — U.S. Army and Navy decide to fortify Alaska.

Jan. 8 — Britain begins rationing sugar, meat and butter.

Jan. 10 — Nazi planes attack 12 ships off British coast; three sunk, 35 dead.

Jan. 12 — West Virginia: Mine explosion kills 92 in Bartley.

BIRTH:

Jan. 21 — Jack Nicklaus, American golf pro.

Feb. 7 — Harvard geologists report traces of man in North America 25,000 years ago.

Feb. 19 — Germans sink sixth British destroyer in Atlantic, 157 killed.

Feb. 21 — Germans begin construction of concentration camp at Auschwitz.

Feb. 22 — Tibet: New five-year-old Dalai Lama enthroned.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor

Recommended for you