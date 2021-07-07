1940-1949
January and February 1940
Jan. 4 — FDR asks for $1.8 billion for defense, $460. Million in new taxes.
Jan. 8 — U.S. Army and Navy decide to fortify Alaska.
Jan. 8 — Britain begins rationing sugar, meat and butter.
Jan. 10 — Nazi planes attack 12 ships off British coast; three sunk, 35 dead.
Jan. 12 — West Virginia: Mine explosion kills 92 in Bartley.
BIRTH:
Jan. 21 — Jack Nicklaus, American golf pro.
Feb. 7 — Harvard geologists report traces of man in North America 25,000 years ago.
Feb. 19 — Germans sink sixth British destroyer in Atlantic, 157 killed.
Feb. 21 — Germans begin construction of concentration camp at Auschwitz.
Feb. 22 — Tibet: New five-year-old Dalai Lama enthroned.