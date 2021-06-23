1930-39: Sept. & Oct. 1939
Sept. 3 — British Liner Athenia sunk by U-boat torpedo; 1400 on board, including 28 Americans.
Sept. 5 — New York: Stocks soar as investors predict war boom.
Sept. 14 — U-boats sink two British ships in Atlantic, bringing Allied total to 19.
Sept. 16 — Russia invades Poland, Reich encircles Warsaw.
Sept. 18 — British aircraft carrier Courageous sunk by U-boat in Atlantic; 500 lost.
Sept. 19 — London: Chamberlain says war will continue until Hitlerism is smashed.
Sept. 26 — U.S to begin purge of Communists holding government posts.
Oct. 6 — Hitler assures he is just reclaiming lands lost in 1918; nonetheless, France and Britain reject peace terms.
Oct. 9 — Florida: U-boat and two tankers sighted off Key West coast.
Oct. 18 — FDR bars war subs from U.S. ports and waters.
DEATH:
Oct. 23 — Zane Grey, U.S. western writer.