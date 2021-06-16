1930-39: July & August, 1939
July 5 — Kentucky: 100 killed by flash floods.
July 6 — Berlin: Reich forces all Jews to join Union of Jews.
July 10 — Yankee Clipper lands in London, completing first passenger flight over Atlantic.
July 17 — Italy: 26 killed as Italians begin expelling foreigners from Tyrol.
July 21 — Mexico: Pres. Cardenas offers 50 acres to each peasant.
July 25 — China: Japan blocks British trade, closing river to Canton.
Aug. 6 — Madrid: 53 executed as plotters after killing of army officer.
Aug. 8 — Berlin: Reich orders registration of all between the ages of five and 70 to prepare for wartime assignments.
Aug. 27 — New York: World’s Fair sets record of 306,480 daily attendance.
Aug. 29 — USSR: Soviet masses soldiers in West.
Aug. 30 — France: 16,000 children evacuated from Paris.