1930-39: July and August, 1938
July 1 - Rome: Italy places curbs on books written by Jews.
July 1 - N.Y.: Morris and William Goldis confess murdering Teamster Leader William Snyder.
July 11 - Mexico: Five U. S. mines seized by local unions.
July 13 - California: Town of Westwood ousts C.I.O. workers; 30 beaten; one shot.
July 18: Howard Hughes twin-engined Lockheed aircraft averaged 208 mph on a 14,8244-mile trip around the world.
July 18: Douglas G. Corrigan the daredevil American aviator who has been forbidden to make a solo transatlantic flight, landed in Dublin saying his compass misled him into believing he was flying from New York to California.
July 22 - Berlin: Reich issues special identity card for Jews.
July 31 - New York: Father Divine and 1,500 followers parade to celebrate buying of Judson River estate facing FDR’s.
Aug. 3 - Italy: Schooling, intermarriage forbidden to Jews.
Aug. 4: Mexico seizes more American-owned land.
Aug. 5: Corrigan given error-proof compass.
Aug. 13: AFL Vice Pres. John Frey says CIO is run by Communists.