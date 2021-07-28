Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

July and August 1940

July 2 — Washington: US debt reported at $3 billion.

July 3 — Germany: RAF bombers strike 100 cities, claim destruction of Hamburg.

July 18 — FDR re-nominated, Farley out of post.

July 18 — China: After accord with Japan, British close Burma Road to cut off supplies to Chinese Nationalists.

July 20 — Denmark quits League of Nations.

July 31 — France: Vichy passes death sentence on all Frenchmen who join foreign army.

Aug. 8 — Four notables arrested by Vichy.

Aug. 21 — Trotsky slain, allegedly on Stalin’s orders.

Aug. 29 — Mideast: Italian planes raid Suez Canal.

