1940-’49
July and August 1940
July 2 — Washington: US debt reported at $3 billion.
July 3 — Germany: RAF bombers strike 100 cities, claim destruction of Hamburg.
July 18 — FDR re-nominated, Farley out of post.
July 18 — China: After accord with Japan, British close Burma Road to cut off supplies to Chinese Nationalists.
July 20 — Denmark quits League of Nations.
July 31 — France: Vichy passes death sentence on all Frenchmen who join foreign army.
Aug. 8 — Four notables arrested by Vichy.
Aug. 21 — Trotsky slain, allegedly on Stalin’s orders.
Aug. 29 — Mideast: Italian planes raid Suez Canal.