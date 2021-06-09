1930-39: May & June, 1939
May 3 — Hungary adopts anti-Jewish law expected to expel 300,000 from country.
May 4 — One millionth person enters World’s Fair.
May 7 — Spain quits League of Nations.
May 10 — U.S.: Methodist Church unites for first time since 1830.
May 11 — Boston: 38 fishermen missing as two boats collide in fog.
May 14 — Barbara Stanwyck, 31 and Robert Taylor, 27 wed In San Diego, California under their given names of Ruby Stevens Fay and Arlington Spangler Brugh.
May 23 — British Parliament approves Independence for Palestine In 10 years with power divided between Arabs and Jews.
May 25 — American submarine Squalus sinks, 26 lost, 33 saved.
June 2 — Palestine: Bomb kills five Arabs In Jerusalem, four Britons and three Jews slain on patrol.
June 6 — 907 Jews stranded as Cuba denies entry.
June 20 — Martin T. Manton, former senior Judge of the 2nd Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, was sentenced for two years and fined $10,000, after conviction of exchanging “judicial favors’ for cash or loans.
June 24 — Brazil allows entry of 3,000 German Jewish refugees.