1930-39: March & April, 1938
March 2 — Washington acts to claim small islands in Pacific.
March 4 — California: Pacific floods leave 144 dead, 20,000 homeless.
March 15 — The most sensational of the Soviet treason cases ended two days ago with execution of 18 confessed conspirators.
March 18 — Mexico has seized 17 American and British oil companies representing a $450 million investment.
April 2 — London recognizes German seizure of Austria, 34,000 arrests reported in Vienna.
April 13 — France: 157,000 auto workers strike, occupy 213 factories.
April 14 — China: Japan suffers major defeat, losing 40,000 soldiers near Taierchwang.
April 22 — Eddie Rickenbacker buys Eastern Airlines for $3.5 million.
April 25 — U.K., Ireland sign three-year military, trade treaty.