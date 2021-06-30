Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1930-39:

November and December 1939

Nov. 1 — New York: World’s Fair closes; 26 million paid visitors.

Nov. 6 — French report using U.S. planes to shoot down nine Reich fighters.

Nov. 8 — Hitler escapes plot against life.

Nov. 9 — Poland: Nazis destroy statue of Woodrow Wilson in Posen, calling it eyesore.

Nov. 14 — Venezuela: Fire sweeps oil town of Lagunillas, killing 500.

Nov. 16 — Indiana: General Motors found guilty in monopoly case.

Nov. 18 — London: I.R.A. explodes three bombs in Picadilly Circus.

Dec. 2 — FDR imposes “moral arms embargo” on U.S.S.R.

Dec. 14 — Geneva: League of Nations drops U.S.S.R.

Dec. 18 — Berlin: Reich official Robert Ley says Germany aims for annihilation of Britain.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles editor.

