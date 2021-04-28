1930-39:
May and June, 1938
May 5 - New York: Six leaders of Nazi summer camp arrested.
May 10 - England: 79 dead, 40 injured in mine explosions.
May 17 - The Marquess of Bute sold half the City of Cardiff in Wales today for 20 million pounds.
May 27 - Despite FDR's opposition, Revenue Act becomes law, reducing corporate taxes to stimulate economy.
May 29 - Years of labor trouble at the Goodyear plants in Akron, Ohio, came to a climax three days ago, when police ordered striking workers to disperse from the gates of Plant 1.
May 30 - Prague: All Czechs between six and 60 ordered to train for defense work.
BIRTH:
May 28 - Jerry West, basketball star with L.A. Lakers.
June 12 - China: Yellow River dikes burst; catastrophic flood kills 150,000.
June 15 - Berlin: Reich beheads husband and wife George And Anna Schwitzer as spies.
June 19 - Montana: 30 dead, 10 missing, 65 hurt in train wreck.
June 20 - Washington: U.S. Jury indicts 18 as Reich spies.
June 25 - Minimum wage set at 40 cents an hour by FDR upon signing the Fair Labor Standards Act.
June 28 - China: 10,000 Chinese killed in one-week battle below Hankow.