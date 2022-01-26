MADISON — Last week, the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network released its statewide data for the 2020 fiscal year.
The data in the report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers, which provided official service to 44 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable and help children heal.
To ensure that every child had access to needed resources and support during this time, West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers remained open. During this past fiscal year, CACs served 4,604 children — a 40% increase in new children served in the last five years. Locally, the Cornerstone CAC saw 86 new children, which is a 25% increase served in the last five years, but is 40% fewer children than last year. This may be related to the shutdowns and lack of children being seen in their schools and communities so that reports of abuse might be received.
Some of the highlights from the Cornerstone CAC’s report include:
97% of the children served were there because of allegations of sexual abuse
18 cases had charges filed
5 individuals were convicted for crimes against children
Therapy was initiated for 71 children
43% of the new children served were reported to experience at least one disability
“I am thankful for the dedicated partners that have made the Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center successful in protecting children throughout the pandemic,” said Executive Director Monica Ballard-Booth. “Members of our multi-disciplinary team, faith leaders, parents, caregivers, and foster parents all play an important role in protecting children and strengthening families, especially during government shutdowns.”
The report includes data on victim demographics, alleged offender demographics, reported vs. disclosed abuse, services performed, criminal justice response, and CAC income budget breakdown.
For more information about Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center, call 304 369-5283 or visit cfiwv.org.