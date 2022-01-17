Multiple agencies knock down fire on Straight Fork Mtn. By PHIL PERRY pperry@hdmediallc.com Phil Perry Author email Jan 17, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Firefighters knock down a fire on Straight Fork Mountain on Jan. 15, 2022. The residential structure was unoccupied. SUbmitted Firefighters knock down a fire on Straight Fork Mountain on Jan. 15, 2022. The residential structure was unoccupied. Submitted Firefighters knock down a fire on Straight Fork Mountain on Jan. 15, 2022. The residential structure was unoccupied. SUbmitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STRAIGHT FORK MTN. – Multiple agencies combined efforts to quickly knock down a structure fire on Straight Fork Mountain on Jan. 16.Mud River, Morrisvale and Duval volunteer fire departments responded to the call at 4:13 a.m. which took about 35 minutes to contain once on scene where they found the home fully engulfed.First responders reported no adverse challenges in taking control of the scene once they arrived.Mud River Fire Chief Chris Lovejoy added that there were no injuries and that the fire is believed to have started via power lines in the area of the structure, which was unoccupied.The home was a total loss, according to Lovejoy.The manufactured home is believed to be abandoned. According to Chief Lovejoy, there is no further investigation in-motion from the state fire marshal. Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Lovejoy Mud River Mtn. Structure Fire Social Service Building Industry Social Services Agency Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Multiple agencies knock down fire on Straight Fork Mtn. Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County shoots past Point Pleasant, 66-53 Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Justice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19 Sidelined by COVID, governor’s State of the State address read by clerk Lochow, Bartrum head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team Mountaineers erase 17-point deficit, hold on to edge Kansas State 71-68 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.