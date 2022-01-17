Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

STRAIGHT FORK MTN. – Multiple agencies combined efforts to quickly knock down a structure fire on Straight Fork Mountain on Jan. 16.

Mud River, Morrisvale and Duval volunteer fire departments responded to the call at 4:13 a.m. which took about 35 minutes to contain once on scene where they found the home fully engulfed.

First responders reported no adverse challenges in taking control of the scene once they arrived.

Mud River Fire Chief Chris Lovejoy added that there were no injuries and that the fire is believed to have started via power lines in the area of the structure, which was unoccupied.

The home was a total loss, according to Lovejoy.

The manufactured home is believed to be abandoned. According to Chief Lovejoy, there is no further investigation in-motion from the state fire marshal.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

