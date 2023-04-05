Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Cited and highlighted

Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, sings the praises of coal during a ceremony to sign bills backed by the coal industry at Appalachian Power’s coal-fired John Amos Plant in Putnam County last week. Federal mine regulators highlighted compliance failures they found at a Justice family coal mine in Wyoming County upon announcing results of inspections they conducted at mines with a poor compliance history Tuesday.

 Governor’s Office video screenshot

With mine fatalities on pace to exceed last year’s total, federal mine regulators on Tuesday released findings of violations at mines with compliance concerns meriting monthly “impact inspections.”

Three of the 17 mines on the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s list for February are in West Virginia, and one of them is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal business empire.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you