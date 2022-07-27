Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Athletics has launched an initiative called “This Home Is Herd” that will use yard signs to show how strong the support is for Marshall athletics throughout the area.

“This Home Is Herd is a fantastic community initiative that everyone in Huntington and the surrounding areas should be participating in,” said Sydney Shelton, director of marketing. “Make sure your HOME is HERD, so pick up a sign, register it using the QR code on the sign, plant it in your yard and let your neighbors know that you are HERD by connecting your home and the home of the Herd.”

Recommended for you