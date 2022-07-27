Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PRENTER — A Prenter man was arrested and charged after, police say, he failed to register with the West Virginia State Police as a convicted sex offender.

Ricky L. Stewart, 38, was charged with failure to register sex offender life registrant on July 7, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Sergeant C.R. Sutphin with the West Virginia State Police.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

