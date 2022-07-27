PRENTER — A Prenter man was arrested and charged after, police say, he failed to register with the West Virginia State Police as a convicted sex offender.
Ricky L. Stewart, 38, was charged with failure to register sex offender life registrant on July 7, according to a criminal complaint prepared by Sergeant C.R. Sutphin with the West Virginia State Police.
According to the complaint, the accused registered an address on Prenter Road and lived there on the date of May 11, but officers who visited the residence for verification were told by the accused’s father that he “had resided at the residence for approximately two or three weeks and had not stayed there since.”
The complaint states that the accused signed a document upon registry on May 11 that he understood his requirements and duties in relation to the registry.
As of press time, Stewart was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond with a separate case pending in Boone County.
Editor’s note: Being charged with a crime merely means that an individual was formally accused of a crime. A person charged with a crime is, by law, innocent. Being convicted of a crime means that the person has pleaded guilty or has been found guilty after a trial.
