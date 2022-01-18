Mall to conduct New Faces casting call The Herald-Dispatch Jan 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now EXTERIOR SHOT, Huntington Mall, Monday, February 24, 2020, in Barboursville. Ryan FIscher/The Herald-Dispatch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall is looking for some new faces of all ages for its Spring Fashion Show.Registration begins at noon Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Macy’s Court with the casting call beginning at 1 p.m.To participate, wear your favorite Huntington Mall outfit and walk the runway for the judges.Winners will be featured in the Spring Fashion Show on Saturday, March 19, as well as possible future events.WTCR-FM of iHeart Media will be in the Macy’s Court from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to give shoppers a chance to win tickets to the sold-out Morgan Wallen concert. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Mall to conduct New Faces casting call Multiple agencies knock down fire on Straight Fork Mtn. Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County shoots past Point Pleasant, 66-53 Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings Justice receiving care at home, ‘not doing well’ after contracting COVID-19 Sidelined by COVID, governor’s State of the State address read by clerk Lochow, Bartrum head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State football team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.