EXTERIOR SHOT, Huntington Mall, Monday, February 24, 2020, in Barboursville.

 Ryan FIscher/The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall is looking for some new faces of all ages for its Spring Fashion Show.

Registration begins at noon Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Macy’s Court with the casting call beginning at 1 p.m.

To participate, wear your favorite Huntington Mall outfit and walk the runway for the judges.

Winners will be featured in the Spring Fashion Show on Saturday, March 19, as well as possible future events.

WTCR-FM of iHeart Media will be in the Macy’s Court from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to give shoppers a chance to win tickets to the sold-out Morgan Wallen concert.

