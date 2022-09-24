Luke's Game Balls By LUKE CREASY lcreasy@hdmediallc.com Sep 24, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OffenseRB No. 8 Khalan LabornFor the fourth time in as many games, Laborn went for over 100 yards on the ground and scored his sixth touchdown.DefenseDB No. 6 Micah AbrahamAbraham got his third interception of the season on a tipped ball that set up the Herd’s first score of the game.Special TeamsP No. 45 John McConnellThe redshirt freshman pinned four punts inside the 20 yard line Saturday night. Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar Luke's Game Balls Lincoln County Commission candidate: Charles Neal Vance (D) W.Va. House 30 candidate: David “Flimsy” Adkins (R) LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS LC Cloggers invade Flatwoods Monster Fest 2022 Miss and Mr. Panther crowned Hoke presides Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.