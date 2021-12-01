LOWELL DEXTER COOPER of Yawkey, WV. Born: April 5, 1937. Passed away: November 18, 2021 at the age of Eighty Four years, Seven months and Thirteen days. He was the son of the late Golsie Cooper and Verna Cornell Hill Cooper. He is also preceded in death by four siblings; Connie Brandt, Jimmie Cooper, Dannie Cooper and Gary Cooper. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a avid bowler with several 300 games.
He is survived by his wife; Beatrice Cooper of Yawkey, WV, Three children; Kathy (John) Gulasey of Cleveland, OH, Bruce (Felica) Cooper of Tornado, WV and Kristie (Eric) Kercher of Cleveland, OH, two brothers; Richard (JoAnn) Cooper of Hamlin, WV and Eddie (Doris) Cooper of GA, two sisters-in-law; Loretta Cooper and Betty Cooper, special niece; Patricia (Tim) Antill of Turtle Crk., WV and special nephew; David (Kay) Miller of Alkol, WV, nine grandchildren; Rachel Gulasey of Cleveland, OH, Sara Gulasey of Philadelphia, Cody Gulasey of Cleveland, OH, Ethan Cooper of Tornado, WV, stepgrandchildren; Kelsey Burkhamer of Tornado, WV, Kayla Miller of Overland Park, Kansas, Lauren Kercher, Nathan Kercher and Holden Kercher of Cleveland, OH.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Forrest Cummings officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. General Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager Post #111, Hamlin, WV will be performing Military Rites.