LOGAN COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to an end on Nov 4 and prep football squads are shifting their attention to the post-season.
All three schools have stood up to the test of the regular season and advanced to the first round of the playoffs.
Starting off with the Logan Wildcats. Head coach Gary Mullins and his team have faced a bountiful amount of adversity through this season. The Wildcats started the year off hot with a (4-0) start to the year but finished the season (6-4).
Logan has shown moxie all season but has come up just short on multiple occasions. The Wildcats losses on the season are only to playoff bound teams who were seeded higher. Also, without their starting quarterback, the Wildcats will need to lean on their senior leaders Aiden Slack, Garrett Williamson, and Bryce Davis to lead the way.
This makes Logan’s eighth time in school history that their football program has entered the postseason play and the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are hungry for a playoff victory. Logan goes into the playoffs as Class AA seed No. 16.
The Wildcats will be facing a familiar opponent in the number One seeded Winfield Generals (9-1) on Nov. 12 at 1:30 PM in Winfield.
The Generals are on the verge of completing a historic season and have played at the highest level all year. Winfield had lost their season opener to Hurricane but has won out and even gave Scott (9-1) their only loss on the season.
Logan and Winfield played each other in week five and the Generals were held to their lowest scoring game of the season, 29-points.
Logan fell from just only getting into the endzone once against the Generals back on Sept. 23. The Wildcats have shown they can slow down the run game of Winfield.
Next up, Class AA No. 10 seed Chapmanville Tigers (7-3) roll into the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Tigers only dropped three games this season and went on an inspiring four game winning streak to conclude their regular season play. The latter half of the season, the Tigers found an identity.
Head coach James Barker stated after their comeback win over Wayne earlier in the year that his kids were just all in on the system they were trying to run at Chapmanville. It has been proven to work as the Tigers have been on fire since mid-October.
The Tigers look to head North on Nov. 11 to face off against the number seventh seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (7-3) in Fairmont. Chapmanville has shown all sorts of methods this year on how they can score points, but what is certain is that Kohl Farmer will be leading the charge on the ground against the Polar Bears. Farmer finished the regular season with 1,279 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Coach Barker has admired his running back and offensive line, claiming, “they’re a match made in heaven.”
Fairmont Senior has notable wins over North Marion (7-2) and Linsley (10-1). The Polar Bears are no stranger to the postseason, so be prepared for a tough battle with the Tigers.
Lastly, the Class A Man Hillbillies will take another crack at the playoffs after a solid (7-3) season.
The ‘Billies caught fire from week two until week seven and outscored opponents 247-79 during a six-game winning streak. Man has a fantastic opportunity to build on a great season. The Hillbillie’s are looking for redemption since their 2019 playoff loss to Bluefield.
Coach Harvey Arms has locked in as the No. 12 seed and will travel to Wheeling on Nov 11 to face off against the fifth seed in Wheeling Central Catholic (8-1).
The Maroon Knights have played well and have only lost one game in an explosive battle against Beaver (OH). Wheeling Central has been in post-season play plenty of times before. The Knights managed to achieve three state championship wins from 2017, 2018, and 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ryan Roberts/Logan — DE/LB: Ryan has been all over the ball throughout this season for the Wildcats. He has been in the clutch in getting key takeaways on defense. Throughout the year he has been in the right place at the right time on many occasions with multiple fumble recoveries and a few forced himself.
Aiden Slack/Logan — WR/ATH: Slack has been Logan’s go to guy all year. Earlier in the season he was in his true form with being an offensive nightmare and what he can do with the ball in his hands. That production has slowed up a bit but look to him to have a breakout game against the Generals.
Charles Stallard/Chapmanville — LB: Charles has been a heavy hitter for the Tigers defense all year long. He is always chipping and fighting to get to the ball. Stallard has a knack for understanding where the play is going to be and will meet the ball with force.
Adam Mullins/Chapmanville — WR: Mullins has a tremendous ability to get open down the field for his quarterback Brody Dalton. He also can turn on the jets and is extremely hard to get hold of once he gets running. In the Tigers last game against Man, Mullins had 3 catches for 95-yards and two touchdowns.
Chris Isaacs/Man — WR/RB: Anytime Isaacs has the ball in his hands, it is a sight to see. He has a great ability in running the ball with superior vision. Not to mention he can outrun virtually anyone to the edge. Isaacs can make things happen on special teams as well with returning kicks and punts with blazing speed.
Houston Ellis/Man — OL/DL: Ellis has been a force on Man’s defensive line and can really disrupt the line of scrimmage. He makes it hard for teams to run right up the middle along with being able to pressure the quarterback all throughout the night. Ellis will also be helping create lanes and pockets on the offensive side of things at guard.