CHARLESTON — Local law enforcement officers were recognized May 11 for top enforcement efforts in highway safety issues at a luncheon at the Clay Center.
The luncheon was presented by the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program to honor the work that law enforcement officers statewide put in every day to make West Virginia roads safer for everyone.
The awards were suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the Top DUI officers have completed specialized drug impairment detection training under the West Virginia Drug Evaluation and Classification program. They acquired their certification as a drug recognition expert, having completed rigorous internationally certified training that enables them to more effectively recognize and apprehend drug-impaired drivers.
“This is a way for us to recognize the ladies and gentlemen in law enforcement that go above and beyond the regular work of just showing up and going through the motions of a daily job. These individuals take their job seriously and work hard to make sure drivers and passengers are safe along West Virginia roadways,” said Beau Evans, traffic safety director of the City of Huntington.
Officers honored from this region include:
eCitation Use
Milton Police Department, Small Agency
Distracted Driving Enforcement, Top Officers
Capt. Dan Underwood (retired), Huntington Police Department
Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department
Distracted Driving Enforcement, Top Agencies
West Hamlin Police Department, Small Agency
DUI Enforcement, Top Officers
Sgt. Joey Koher, Huntington Police Department, DUI Top Officer (Top 2020)
Cpl. Scott C. Allen, West Virginia State Police, Mason County
Cpl. Joshua Warner, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
Senior Trooper Mitchell A. Waugh, West Virginia State Police, Mason County
Senior Trooper Justin L. Cavender, West Virginia State Police, Winfield
DUI Enforcement, Top Agencies
Huntington Police Department
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
Target Red (Red Light and Stop Sign) Enforcement, Top Officers
Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department
Target Red (Red Light and Stop Sign) Enforcement, Top Agencies
West Hamlin Police Department, Small Agency
Seat Belt Enforcement, Top Officers
Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department
Patrolman First Class Hans E. Naumann, Huntington Police Department
Seat Belt Enforcement, Top AgenciesBarboursville Police Department, Medium Agency
West Hamlin Police Department, Small Agency
Speed Enforcement, Top Officers
Capt. J.J. Napier, West Hamlin Police Department
Speed Enforcement, Top Agencies
West Hamlin Police Department
Productive Enforcement, Top Agencies
West Hamlin Police Department