HAMLIN, W.Va. — Johnny Bench starred at catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, and Josie Bird will wear red while catching in college.
Bird, a junior and the Bench Award winner as the premier backstop in West Virginia high school softball, committed to Indiana University earlier this month. She joins Cabell Midland student Sydni Burko, a third baseman, in recently committing to play for the Hoosiers.
“I’m very excited and thankful,” Bird said. “I’m crazy excited. God has blessed me beyond measure.”
Bird earned first-team all-state honors last season when she hit 10 home runs, drove in 47 runs, scored 25 runs and batted .488 to help the Panthers to the Class AAA state tournament. She reached base at a .604 pace and slugged .953 with 16 doubles and three triples. A prolific power hitter, she is known for hitting massive home runs. Bird also is strong behind the plate, sporting a .984 fielding percentage.
Bird also was courted by Marshall, Kentucky, Virginia, Miami (Ohio) and several other major-college programs. She said she was impressed with Indiana head coach Shonda Stanton, who formerly coached the Thundering Herd. Bird’s familiarity with Stanton helped in the decision. The standout catcher said Stanton made Indiana feel like home.
A travel ball standout with the North Carolina Shook, Bird is one of three Lincoln County players to commit to an NCAA Division I program this offseason. Shortstop Haleigh Adkins committed to Miami (Ohio) and pitcher Ryleigh Shull to Louisiana Tech.
Turning down Marshall was difficult, Bird said, especially after visiting on Oct. 2. Saying no to Miami (Ohio) and former Cabell Midland star Morgan Zerkle, a RedHawks assistant, also was hard.
Indiana, though, was too good for Bird to pass up.
The players and staff were very inviting,” said Bird, who visited the Bloomington, Indiana, campus in September.
Bird credited her parents, coaches and teammates for helping her land a scholarship.
“I thank all my amazing coaches for working me hard to make a better version of myself,” Bird said.
