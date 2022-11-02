Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20221030-hds-bird.jpg
Lincoln County softball standout Josie Bird visited Indiana University Sept. 2 and attended the Hoosiers’ football game vs. Illinois. Bird committed to play for the Hoosiers.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Johnny Bench starred at catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, and Josie Bird will wear red while catching in college.

Bird, a junior and the Bench Award winner as the premier backstop in West Virginia high school softball, committed to Indiana University earlier this month. She joins Cabell Midland student Sydni Burko, a third baseman, in recently committing to play for the Hoosiers.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

