HUNTINGTON — Local leaders and attorneys expressed disappointment Monday evening after a Charleston federal judge ruled they had not proved state nuisance laws should have protected them against opioid distributors accused of fueling the opioid epidemic.
On Independence Day, Federal Judge for the District of Southern West Virginia David A. Faber released a 185-page ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The City of Huntington and Cabell County had sought $2.6 billion to help implement a plan that would abate the opioid epidemic in the area.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said his disappointment cannot be measured.
“The decision today is a blow to our city and community, but we remain resilient even in the face of adversity. This case was always about holding these distributors accountable and providing our doctors, nurses, counselors, first responders and social workers with some of the resources needed to combat the opioid crisis,” he said Monday.
Williams said the city will continue to work alongside the counsel to ensure the fight continues on behalf of so many who lost their lives and livelihoods to the opioid epidemic.
“The citizens of our city and county should not have to bear the principal responsibility of ensuring that an epidemic of this magnitude never occurs again,” he said.
National Prescription Opiate Litigation Multidistrict Litigation Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee co-leads Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Farrell & Fuller Law LLC, trial co-lead on behalf of Cabell County and a Huntington native; Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy; Joe Rice of Motley Rice LLC; and Anne McGinness Kearse of Motley Rice LLC (trial co-lead for the City of Huntington), released a joint statement after the ruling.
The attorneys said they were deeply disappointed personally for the residents of Cabell County and Huntington.
“We felt the evidence that emerged from witness statements, company documents, and extensive datasets showed these defendants were responsible for creating and overseeing the infrastructure that flooded West Virginia with opioids,” they wrote. “Outcome aside, our appreciation goes out to the first responders, public officials, treatment professionals, researchers, and many others who gave their testimony to bring the truth to light.”
The attorneys said they will discuss alternatives with the city and county and continue to pursue justice.
As of press time, the defendants in the case had not released statements.
