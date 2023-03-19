Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Here are recent Cabell County property transfers.

Huntington Realty Corporation Inc to BS Pauley Holdings LLC, Lots 1-24 inclusive of the south half of Block 105, Mingo Subdivision, Kyle District, $200,000

Conalee Williamson et al. to Black Walnut Properties LLC, Part Lots 13-14 Block 89, Kyle District, $135,000

