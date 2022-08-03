Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The 15th annual Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure will launch on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Racine Park.

BOONE COUNTY — With a launch scheduled for Saturday morning at Racine Park, organizers of Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure have always kept the theme of the event close to their heart.

“The memory of Ashford resident Kevin Kinder is why we do this, and anyone who knew him understands the importance of that,” said Jeff Petry. “This started out as a small gathering of family and friends and 15 years later, the event requires careful planning and a host of volunteers to pull it off.”

