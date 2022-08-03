BOONE COUNTY — With a launch scheduled for Saturday morning at Racine Park, organizers of Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure have always kept the theme of the event close to their heart.
“The memory of Ashford resident Kevin Kinder is why we do this, and anyone who knew him understands the importance of that,” said Jeff Petry. “This started out as a small gathering of family and friends and 15 years later, the event requires careful planning and a host of volunteers to pull it off.”
The first event started with 31 people on the river. Last year, more than 600 attendees were in the water.
Originally scheduled for July 30, the event was rescheduled for Aug. 6 due to heavy rain and rising waters in the area.
Attendees are encouraged to follow the event’s Facebook event page for real-time updates leading up to the event.
Petry said the process of planning an event of this magnitude is made better though experience.
“We’ve pretty much got our calendar set for getting the volunteers organized,” he said. “The biggest part of it up front is Teresa Perdue as she reaches out and does a lot of the fundraising and secures donations in not only Boone County, but the Kanawha Valley as well. This allows us to put the event on free of charge.”
The event also raises money via donation jars onsite and through kayak raffles and similar platforms the day of the float.
“Teresa is one of a kind and really makes that connection with people, and her work is appreciated and valued by everyone involved,” he said.
While Racine Park serves as the launching pad, Dartmont Park is where participants exit the river after completing the approximate five-hour trek and eat a hot meal with other participants.
The Boone County Ambulance Authority provides supervision along certain points of the float, and a newly assembled Boone County Water Rescue Team will be available for deployment upon an emergency situation.
“Although our trip is considered a Class 1 rapid flatwater section of river, the equipment those guys have is better equipped than our standard fire department and EMS personnel should you have to help someone across the waterway,” he added.
Very few incidents have occurred through the years, but organizers believe preparation is key.
“We want folks to be prepared for what they are getting into,” he noted.
On Friday, preregistration will be held at 5 p.m. at Racine Park for those who look to beat the traffic on Saturday morning. Event shirts and raffle registration opportunities will be available at that time. Overnight kayak storage is offered and early drop-off for $5 per boat, which benefits the Little Coal River Branch/Coal River Group in river modifications and related maintenance.
Prestaging of vehicles is offered on Friday at Dartmont Park so participants can have a vehicle waiting at the destination.
While the launch time on Saturday is set for 9 a.m., registration begins around 7 a.m.
Prior to the launch, a Coal River Group board member will deliver a message to floaters.
Two launch points will be offered — an “assisted launch” and a “do-it-yourself” launch.
“We feel this will expedite the process of getting people into the water safely and provide assistance to those who may have little or no experience,” Petry said
Volunteers at Dartmont will assist people with exiting the water at the conclusion of the 10.5-mile journey.
Corn on the cobb, multiple side-dishes will accompany grilled hot dogs, grilled chicken, ribs and a dessert.
“Based on numbers we’ve seen in previous years we are looking at 600-650 boats in the water and around 1,200 people attending in total,” he concluded. “The event continues to grow and brings attention to the community and the water shed so we hope to continue to see that growth.”
Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure’s event package which has events and schedules listed can be found on their Facebook page along with constant updates. Inquiries can be sent through that page.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.