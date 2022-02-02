KAREN LYNN HUGHES DUNLAP, 66, Sod, WV, went home to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, January 22, 2022. She was the daughter of Naomi and the late Jim Hughes; granddau. of late Arizona Bell Ball Hughes; also predeceased by: bros., Eugene, Randy, & Kevin Hughes; father- & mother-in-law, Dean & Nina Dunlap, whom she loved very much.
Survivors: her true love, best friend, and caregiver, her husband of many years, Justin Dean Dunlap; their only daughter, Justina (Gary) Linville & their two sons, Jamey (Lula) & Jeremy Dunlap; proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Garrison, Tori, Faith, Joshua, Brayden, Gabby, Malana, Austin, Ava, and Danny; her only sister, Connie (Mike) Graley.
Karen was always a hard worker, very selfless, and always willing to help others. She worked as a medical assistant; but more importantly to her, she served as a youth leader at Pine Grove Bapt. Ch. many years. She sang God’s praises at many different churches throughout the community. Karen will be missed by many and was loved by all.
Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Wed., Jan. 26, 2022, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by her nephew, Pastor Aaron Graley ; burial at a later date at Pine Grove Cem., Sumerco.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV