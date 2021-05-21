JOYCE ANN McCOMAS JOHNSON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 19 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
