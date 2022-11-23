Ironton area wildfire now mostly contained HD Media Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEDRO, Ohio — The Kimble Complex fire in the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest is 90% contained, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.Crews will continue to work on improving containment of the 1,338-acre fire that started last week.The wildfire started Nov. 8 when a series of smaller fires grew into the large wildfire. It is the largest wildfire in Wayne National Forest history.The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation, according to the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Ironton area wildfire now mostly contained LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS WVTHA, Cabela's to present 35th Hunting and Fishing Show Chris Ellis: Wildlife conservation champions LC's Meghan Stump signs with Glenville State Lincoln-Boone Middle School Conference: champions and all-conference teams LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.