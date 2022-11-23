Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PEDRO, Ohio — The Kimble Complex fire in the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest is 90% contained, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews will continue to work on improving containment of the 1,338-acre fire that started last week.

