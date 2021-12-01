Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The following Marshall University students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

  • Sarah Smith of Glenwood
  • Adeoluwa Adeluola of Huntington
  • MaKenzee Bell of Huntington
  • Faith Bonyak of Huntington
  • Sarah Bryan of Huntington
  • Robert Dean III of Huntington
  • Adria Fox Fox of Huntington
  • Lauren Gaal of Huntington
  • Cortney Hamons of Huntington
  • Jake Kuzbel of Huntington
  • Georgiana Logan of Huntington
  • Megan Marshall of Huntington
  • Ethan Matovich of Huntington
  • Jordan McGee of Huntington
  • Margie McInerney of Huntington
  • Molly O’Callaghan of Huntington
  • Kevin Reger of Huntington
  • Deja Robinson of Huntington
  • Roozbeh Salary of Huntington
  • Komal Sodhi of Huntington
  • Patricia Weir of Huntington
  • Jason Winegar of Huntington
  • Robert Ellison of Hurricane
  • Jaiden Reed of Hurricane
  • Hallie Knipp of Kenova
  • Madeline Merritt of Lesage
  • Amanda Preece of Wayne
  • Payton Salmons of Wayne

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.

Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards more than $1 million to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

For more information, visit www.phikappaphi.org.

