HOMER GUY BRUMFIELD JR, Culloden, WV, died Wed., Sept. 1, 2021.

Viewing 6-8pm Sat., 2pm service Sun., Sept. 5, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Forest Mem. Pk., Milton.

