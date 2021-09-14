Homer Guy Brumfield Jr, Sep 14, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOMER GUY BRUMFIELD JR, Culloden, WV, died Wed., Sept. 1, 2021.Viewing 6-8pm Sat., 2pm service Sun., Sept. 5, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Forest Mem. Pk., Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guy Brumfield Jr Homer Wallace Mechanics Culloden Funeral Home Burial Mem Recommended for you Latest News Homer Guy Brumfield Jr, Southern West Virginia Calendar Scott hammers Sissonville, 48-21 Big-play Highlanders beat Knights 21-17 Prep football: George Washington overcomes mistakes downs Hurricane 35-14 Smith does it all as Lincoln County blows out Ripley on Homecoming Lincoln County blows out Ripley Sewer line will make land ready for industrial development Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.