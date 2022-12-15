ASHLAND — Ashland forced 29 turnovers in a 69-36 victory over Ironton on Wednesday in girls high school basketball in Anderson Gymnasium.
The Kittens (5-1) raced to a 15-0 lead on their way to a 40-14 halftime advantage. Ashland made 29 of 50 shots (58%), 8 of 13 from 3-point range.
Kenleigh Woods led Ashland with 21 points. Jaidyn Gulley scored 14 points and Ella Sellars 13. Isabel Morgan paced the Fighting Tigers (0-7) with 11 points.
IRONTON 5 9 14 8 — 36: Deer 4, E. Williams 8, Carpenter 6, K. Williams 0, Morgan 11, White 5, Henderson 2, Martin 0, McCall 0, Neal 0, Patterson 0, Young 0.
ASHLAND 19 21 20 9 — 69: Woods 21, Karle 6, J. Gulley 14, Sellars 13, A. Gulley 2, Delaney 2, Rogers 6, Duckwyler 3, Black 0, Troxler 2, Lucas 0.
CABELL MIDLAND 74, RIVERSIDE 45: Four players scored in double figures to lift the Knights (4-0) over the Warriors in Belle, West Virginia. Jazmyn Wheeler led Cabell Midland with 16 points. Jayda Allie scored 15, Sophi Aldridge 13 and Taylor Parsons 12.
PND 64, SOUTH GALLIA 53: The Titans (7-0) used a 25-14 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Rebels (6-1) in a battle of small-school powers in Mercerville, Ohio. Ella Kirby led Portsmouth Notre Dame with 17 points. Annie Dettwiller scored 15 points and Katie Strickland 10. Morgan Lyons scored 28 points to lead South Gallia.
SOUTH GALLIA 15 14 10 14 — 53: Lyons 28, Wells 2, Triplett 7, Sanders 3, Clary 8, Summers 5.
ATHENS 58, MEIGS 52: Emily Zuber scored 15 points and pulled down 20 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs by the Marauders in The Plains, Ohio. Ella Chapman scored 18 points and Quinn Banks 13 for Athens.
Boys basketball
GALLIA ACADEMY 74, COAL GROVE 50: Isaac Clary scored 27 points and Jance Lambert 15 as the Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) clobbered the Hornets (1-3, 1-2) in Centenary, Ohio. Brody Fellure chipped in 12 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 69, EASTERN-MEIGS 68: Tanner Boothe scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Rebels edged the Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Brycen Stanley scored 16 points and Noah Cremeens 15 for for South Gallia. Conner Nolan scored 32 points and Colton Lloyd 16 for Eastern.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 60, MEIGS 39: Keegan Swope scored 27 points as the Buckeyes rolled over the Marauders. Braylon Harrison scored 13 points for Meigs.