Tri-State sports roundup

ASHLAND — Ashland forced 29 turnovers in a 69-36 victory over Ironton on Wednesday in girls high school basketball in Anderson Gymnasium.

The Kittens (5-1) raced to a 15-0 lead on their way to a 40-14 halftime advantage. Ashland made 29 of 50 shots (58%), 8 of 13 from 3-point range.

