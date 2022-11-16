Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

For the second time in as many matches at the Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer championship tournament, Marshall needed overtime to decide a winner.

But the Thundering Herd couldn’t find a way to continue its season in the quarterfinal round, falling to the three-time defending champion South Alabama 3-1 in double-overtime Wednesday afternoon in Foley, Alabama.

