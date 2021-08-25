People gather along 9th Street outside of Sip Downtown Brasserie as the Herd Rally kicks off on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in downtown Huntington as part of 9th Street Live. The outdoor music series draws to a close Sept. 3.
People gather along 9th Street outside of Sip Downtown Brasserie as the Herd Rally kicks off on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in downtown Huntington as part of 9th Street Live. The outdoor music series draws to a close Sept. 3.
HUNTINGTON — There was plenty of fanfare, music and kelly green Friday as Marshall University and Kindred Communications kicked off the school year and fall sports with their Herd Rally in Huntington.
The annual event, which took place along 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, was held as part of Kindred Communications’ 9th Street Live event series, which featured Huntington’s Oakwood Road Band.
The pep rally portion of the evening featured Marshall’s Marching Thunder as well as the 2020 national champion Marshall men’s soccer team, Thundering Herd head football coach Charles Huff and the Marshall University football team, swimming and diving team, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, volleyball, Marco, cheerleaders and more.
The newest Herd gear available from local retailers, giveaways and trivia were also part of the hour-long rally.