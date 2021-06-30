HUNTINGTON — Remember the name Che Nwabuko.
Chances are, you are going to see the speedy wide receiver on Saturdays somewhere in the 2022 season.
If Marshall head coach Charles Huff has his way, that will be right down the road at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
This past weekend, Nwabuko joined several prospective student-athletes on official visits with Marshall.
The three-star athlete has a laundry list of high-major offers, yet one of his first official visits was to Huntington.
His father, Chux Nwabuko, didn’t mince words when discussing the reason.
“The head coach,” said Chux Nwabuko when discussing why his son came to Huntington. “The head coach doing his job, reaching out and having watched film, making the comparisons to Jaylen Waddle.
“I know (Waddle) very well because I came up working a lot with him, so it was making those type of comparisons and me understanding that he does have Jaylen Waddle-type speed — probably a little faster — that got my attention.”
Waddle is someone who Huff grew to know well in his two years on the staff with Nick Saban at Alabama.
Waddle became one of the nation’s most highly-touted receivers with the Crimson Tide before being taken sixth overall in the NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins after winning a national championship last season.
Che Nwabuko said the comparisons to Waddle stuck out to him when Huff started recruiting him.
“It’s big-time because he just now got drafted in the first round,” said Che Nwabuko. “Comparing me to someone like that is kind of crazy to me, but it’s great.”
The comparisons for Nwabuko are measurable, right down to both speedy receivers hailing Texas as home.
Waddle’s NFL Scouting Combine profile listed him at 5-9 1/2, 180 pounds and running anywhere from a high-4.2s to low-4.3s in the 40-yard dash.
Before he entered college, Waddle ran a 4.37 before trimming that time down further.
So for Nwabuko?
“I’m 5-10 1/2, 175 pounds,” Nwabuko said. “I ran a 4.38-40 at Texas A&M last week.”
That type of attention to detail by Huff is what puts him and Marshall in the same room with major college programs.
As Chux Nwabuko pointed out, too, it went a step further on the visit when they broke down exactly how they wanted to utilize his son on the field.
“Just the amount of reaching out to us showed how much love they have for Che and how they want him up here,” Chux Nwabuko said. “But when he broke down plays and showed us how he’s going to use him, that’s what we wanted to see.
“He lined him up and showed him examples of where they came from and how he’d be used in that slot position. It was cool.”
Coming in, Che admitted that he wasn’t very familiar about Marshall, but he has a better understanding now.
“I have a lot of bigger offers, but I came to Marshall because Huff, I could tell that he wanted me,” Che Nwabuko said. “He loves me, He’s texting me every day. I had never been here, so I thought I should come down and take in the experience. I enjoyed it.”
After the visit, Che Nwabuko definitely has an interest in the system that Huff is going to employ for the Herd.
“Airing it out, throwing it down-field, just like they did at Alabama,” Nwabuko said. “It’s exactly like that. I see myself getting the rock a lot. I definitely need to be somewhere where I can use my speed and be out in space.”
Nwabuko is headed to Pitt next week and has a visit to Purdue scheduled for the end of July. Michigan also wants him to come to a game in the 2021 season.
Others involved in his services include Michigan State, Kansas, Minnesota and Liberty.