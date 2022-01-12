Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week award to senior Jayden Doub of the St. Albans High School basketball team.
The St. Albans Red Dragons have a more experienced team this year and have had a solid start to their season. They are 5-2 so far this season, including wins against Lincoln County (67-40), George Washington (53-45), Bridgeport Senior (55-34), Parkersburg Catholic (58-45), and Robert C. Bryd (40-36).
The senior class is well experienced, including Doub, a three-year varsity player who was named to second team All-MSAC twice.
Doub is one the Dragon’s most valuable players and can shoot the lights out. She has been able to step it up this season and come in clutch for her team a few times. Against George Washington she drained a three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter, which helped secure the win. She ended the game with 11 points. She averages 12.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists each game.
“Jayden Doub is more than a basketball player, she is a leader on and off the court,” said Head Coach Rick Steele.
“The team is playing better as a team this season,” Doub said, attributing the team’s success to the head coach. “He knows how to make the game fun.”
They hope to be a contender at the state tournament this season. With several seniors on the team, they have the drive of this being their last season as extra motivation. It is Doub’s goal to continue to be an offensive force on the court and to step up her defensive skills.
She started playing basketball in elementary school. She has always enjoyed playing the game and the friends she has made along the way. Doub said her dad is a role model because he has always been there for her and has pushed her to do her best every game. She is considering playing basketball in college but is still undecided on her post-high school plans.
