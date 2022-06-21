West Virginia Day may be over, but the celebration of the Mountain State continues with new “Almost Heaven” handcrafted swings that have been placed in some of the most Instagrammable locations in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Tourism chose nine of the most scenic spots in the state to debut the new swings, which read “Almost Heaven” across the top.
These spots were strategically chosen after analyzing over 10,000 social media posts from across the state of people’s favorite places to visit, according to the Department of Tourism.
The department teamed up with Nicholas County Career and Technical Center to build the large wooden swings.
In recent years West Virginia natives have shown their favorite places in the state on social media in celebration of the state’s birthday on June 20. The Tourism Department and Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that they hope to show the world the beauty of the state by further encouraging people to share photos of these locations.
“The research shows just how important this is — now, more than ever, people are planning their vacations based on what they see on social media. Help us show the world just how great it is here in Almost Heaven, West Virginia,” Justice said in a news release.
As a pilot project, the department released the first swings in each of West Virginia’s travel regions. The locations are:
- The Eastern Panhandle: Cacapon Resort State Park. The swing can be found beside the observation deck and is accessible by hike or drive.
- Hatfield-McCoy Mountains: Buffalo Mountain Trail — Death Rock. This swing is positioned above the town of Williamson, and is accessible by taking the Buffalo Mountain Trail system to the Death Rock outlook.
- Metro-Valley: Charleston. This swing is located on the University of Charleston campus, overlooking the Capitol. The swing is found near the boathouse on campus and is adjacent to the fire pit.
- Mid-Ohio Valley: Fort Boreman Scenic Overlook. This swing oversees the confluence of the Little Kanawha and Ohio rivers at Parkersburg.
- Mountain Lakes: Stonewall Resort State Park. This swing is accessible by taking State Park Road. Continue to Lightburn’s Restaurant at The Palmer Course. Go past the clubhouse, and there will be a swing with a mountainous backdrop.
- Mountaineer Country: Coopers Rock State Forest. This swing can be accessed by the farthest left cobblestone path from the parking lot closest to the main overlook and gift shop. Continue past the pavilion and the swing will be located on the left in front of a forest backdrop.
- New River-Greenbrier Valley: Babcock State Park. This swing is located near the park office and is positioned in front of the Glade Creek Mist Hill.
- Northern Panhandle: Wheeling Heritage Port. This swing is located on a grassy patch just off the walkway to the Ohio River. It oversees the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.
- Potomac Highlands: Blackwater Falls State Park. This swing is located just off the trail to the main overlook, showing the falls in the background.