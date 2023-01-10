Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall University football picked up a huge commitment, literally, Tuesday.

Gallia Academy’s Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle, said he will play for the Thundering Herd.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

