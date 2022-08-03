Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Former Huntington East High School girls basketball star Donna Abbott will be inducted into the West Virginia University Hall of Fame.

Abbott, 52, is one of just three women in Mountaineers history to score more than 1,000 points and pull down 1,000 rebounds. She scored 1,656 points and averaged 15.3 points per game from 1989 through 1992, ranking ninth on the program’s scoring list. She grabbed 1,020 rebounds.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

