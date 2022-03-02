What a time to be alive, right?
Of course, every generation says that about their time walking this stone we all live on.
But this is different. No really — this is unprecedentedly different.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2019 or early 2020 — depending on the timeline you adhere to — we’ve all been under a lot of pressure.
Pressure to get the kids educated. Pressure to find a way to do our jobs during a shutdown. Pressure to explain this madness to our children in a responsible, palatable way for them to understand.
Yeah, this is hard to do when perhaps we don’t completely understand it.
For me, the hardest part of all of this is not allowing my 11-year-old daughter to accept this as a reality forever. At some point, we’ll go back to some shred of normalcy, right? (Enter uncomfortable silence...).
Throughout all these challenges, humans always complicate things by taking advantage of a situation. Sometimes, I prefer the quiet wisdom and unwavering loyalty of our dog. Seriously.
Since early 2020, the Federal Trade Commission had tallied more than 676,000 consumer complaints related to COVID-19 and stimulus payments, with about three-quarters of them involving fraud or identity theft. These fraudulent acts have cost consumers $676 million — with a median loss of $400.
Let that sink in.
The scams have ranged from rapid tests that were fake to faulty face coverings and household cleaners that made claims of killing coronavirus.
Then we had those annoying robocalls.
The Federal Trade Commission issued warnings to companies suspected of abetting coronavirus robocalls, and the Federal Communications Commission erected a dedicated website with the purpose of educating the public on quickly identifying COVID-19 phone scams.
As we saw three economic relief packages adopted designed to offer relief to struggling families, we saw scams that fleeced $100 billion from federal relief programs.
We had fraudsters impersonating Federal Emergency Management Agency agents and calling and texting people with offers to sign them up for federal programs, only to strip them of their precious personal financial and identity-related information. Identity thefts rose due to the attempted interception of stimulus checks.
The COVID-19 pandemic gave cybercriminals a unique window of opportunity to feast on human defenses. The US Federal Trade Commission received 1.4 million reports of identity theft in the heat of the pandemic in 2020 — doubling the number from the previous year.
In early 2020, then-U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia, then-U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the formation of the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force.
These investigations include treatment, supply, provider, charity and investment scams.
I’ve learned that when task forces are assembled, there is more than some smoke rising in the distance. We have a forest fire.
It was specifically put in place to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic.
As I am approaching print deadline, I was unable to acquire statistics related to the success of the initiative to this date.
In closing, here are a couple of things to always keep in mind:
The government will not contact you through any platform to ask for your Social Security, bank account, or credit card number.
No one legitimate will ask you to pay by gift card, cryptocurrency, or wire transfer through companies like Western Union or MoneyGram.
Avoid emails from unknown senders to remain safe of phishing emails.
Avoid using unofficial websites of health services and other government/non-governmental services.
If you feel like something isn’t right based on your instincts, chances are you are correct.
For facts sake, be smart and protect yourself.