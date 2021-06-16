It is a beautiful clear sky, 90 degrees in mid May and several Turkey buzzards circle overhead. I look forward to the baler twine whizzing through white porcelain ferrules on its way to encircling that first spring cutting hay bale. I will flip the switch and count to 5 then flip the switch again to move the mechanism so more of the bale gets twine wrapped around it. Anticipation is building to pull up on the hydraulic lever and open the huge door on the back of the baler and allow the bale to roll out into the sunshine.
That first bale is always exciting. I will put the tractor in neutral, hop off, stand in appreciation of and maybe hug what this ground and God has produced. It has been a long winter and the cattle have eaten well but they are on green pasture grass now and they don’t listen for the approach of this tractor carrying round bales on another cold and crisp day. These are the warm spring days God has given us and told us to make hay while the sun shines (Proverbs 10:5).
This bale did not however provide that magic — that sense of accomplishment. The Massey would not start due to an alternator failure even though we used it just a couple of weeks ago to till and seed a hay field. The Massey sits quietly, forlornly in a barn in front of both hay disc mowers. Now what? We hooked up the drum mower to the John Deere and got the fields cut — I forgot how small it is and it takes twice as long. It was purchased as an emergency back up if both disc mowers were to fail — not because the Massey unexpectedly laid down and couldn’t be moved from in front of them. No matter, it’s down, time to ted.
I had promised to take my 13 year-old grandson to an auction over in West Hamlin for fun and later teach him how to replace the front brake calipers on the ‘85 baby blue Chevy truck we have had in storage for 30 years awaiting his 16th birthday. I am hopeful he might have an interest in driving it when he gets his license or maybe he will be embarrassed driving by that time a 39 year old farm fresh Chevy. He needs some “skin” in getting it on the road again. Hopefully he might come to appreciate rowing through those “4 on the floor” manual transmission gears that are quickly becoming a thing of the past. He also might have to hang one of those car freshener things from the rear view mirror since the barn mice produced many generations of little ones in there.
Grandchildren come first and having him learn a skill with my help is another opportunity to “make hay while the sun shines”. Someday it won’t shine on me. Today, this hay won’t get tedded.
Every farmer learns quickly you can’t bale wet hay. For the most part the hay had dried pretty well without being tedded but this first bale was in a shaded area and you could feel that big baler struggling. The baler clutch started whining letting me know it had had enough. The 800# bale would need to be tied by hand. The second bale provided the same disappointment. It’s supposed to rain tomorrow. Persevere. The sun is shining.
Some people that I have known used “make hay while the sun shines” to mean make more money or take advantage of a situation maybe at the disadvantage of another human being or group. Guess there is more than one way to turn an age old saying but there is no more meaningful way of really understanding that statement as a hay farmer when you are faced with knowing tomorrow will rain and you better accomplish what you can in the sunshine today. Life is very much that way. If you are lucky and blessed you will see another day, get to hug your spouse and see your grandchildren learn a new skill from you. Best to make hay right now!