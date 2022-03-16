LINCOLN COUNTY MARRIAGES Phil Perry Author email Mar 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Matthew Rakes, 46 & Khushbu Javed, 27, both of Ashland, KY.Anthony Scott Wilson, 46, Sumerco & Kelli Denise McDaniels, 46, SodTristen Austin Daniels, 25, West Hamlin & Lynndsy Erin Baker, 23, HamlinWalter Edward Stevens, 76, Sias & Rebecca Jane Elkins, 66, Chesapeake, OH.Edward Allen Maynard, 51 & Tresa Machelle Salyer, 51, both of RangerLuke Tyler Hoffman, 24 & Olivia Grace Belcher, 27, both of Alum CreekRandy Scott Coffman II, 25 & Ida Cyerra Fraley, 24, both of Alum CreekJustin Rick Ferrell, 26, Sod & Brooklyn Marie Mills, 27, West HamlinJeffrey Shane Redman, 44, Sumerco & Kristen Dawn Searls, 44, GriffithsvilleJason Edward Hallam, 38 & Amy Daniele Wiley, 35, both of BranchlandNicholas Walker Harless, 25 & Gabrielle Taylor Schulte, 27, both of YawkeyDanny Michael Fulks, 65, Midkiff & Vivian Brock, 58, Sevierville, TN.Cody Michael Schmidt, 26, Griffithsville & Erin Brooke Adkins, 26, AlkolJustin Keith Frame, 32 & Susan Grace Clay, 27, both of HuntingtonSteven Wetzel Eplin, 45 & Kristina Faith Blevins, 30, both of BranchlandJoseph Lee Justice, 42 & Brittany Nicole Bartram, 31, both of BranchlandEthan Clay Brogan, 29 & Kelsie Jean Pennington, 26, both of GriffithsvilleWilliam Lee McCallister, Jr., 26, Dunbar & Brianna Michelle Burns, 16, BranchlandJames Dale Huffman, 21, Alkol & Brenda Sue Matthews, 18, SodRobert Howard Ellis, Jr., 42 & Sarah Beth Hager, 38, both of Hurricane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Logan makes history, wins first state title in girls hoops Capito, Manchin announce new school bus funding FFA, 4-H host show and sale CONTACT providing services in Lincoln County Election questionnaires being sent to local candidates LINCOLN COUNTY MARRIAGES Herd softball takes two at March Madness CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.