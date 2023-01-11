Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210602-lcj-lackey.jpg

Richard Lackey

All farm equipment is expensive. Our WV hillside farms don’t have wide long flat fields that stretch to the horizon. There’s hollers with flat areas if you are lucky. There are hillsides that hopefully you can get a tractor on without rolling it or sliding sideways as much as you go up. Buying new equipment is tough to justify.

Since fertilizer has gotten so incredibly expensive the manure alternative has gotten much brighter. It’s a natural organic alternative that generations before us depended on so why not? The old barns on the farms had mangers where you dropped square bales down from lofts to the waiting cattle below. The manure built up in one location and could be more easily removed for gardens and fields. When we bought the first farm our mangers had probably not been cleaned out in 20 years and the manure was getting higher than the wooden mangers. The cows had to eat downhill.

Guest Columnist Richard Lackey can be reached at richard.t.lackey@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you