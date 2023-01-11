All farm equipment is expensive. Our WV hillside farms don’t have wide long flat fields that stretch to the horizon. There’s hollers with flat areas if you are lucky. There are hillsides that hopefully you can get a tractor on without rolling it or sliding sideways as much as you go up. Buying new equipment is tough to justify.
Since fertilizer has gotten so incredibly expensive the manure alternative has gotten much brighter. It’s a natural organic alternative that generations before us depended on so why not? The old barns on the farms had mangers where you dropped square bales down from lofts to the waiting cattle below. The manure built up in one location and could be more easily removed for gardens and fields. When we bought the first farm our mangers had probably not been cleaned out in 20 years and the manure was getting higher than the wooden mangers. The cows had to eat downhill.
The late 1800’s barn and it’s manger didn’t make it through the derecho some years ago. The other barn manger we dismantled and removed since our tractors were too tall get into them. We moved to round cattle feeders spread out across 2 farms to try to manage the mud and concentration of manure. Let the summer sun dry up the mud and the manure. Sadly, all that manure going to waste. Probably won’t hear that comment any place other than on farms across America that put food on our tables.
We made a decision to go all organic — build a feed barn where we could remove the manure and use it to fertilize the fields. The feed barn took several years to design, bulldoze the right spot and build. The first winter went great. The cattle seemed to enjoy it. Once back on pastures Suzanne and I tried to remove the foot or so of manure — there were no high school training courses on this. Let’s just say between the John Deere and the Bobcat Excavator we made small mountains to await a manure spreader. I doubt any farmer had to use 2 pieces of equipment to do this — it was frustrating, odoriferous, but rewarding. We’ll get better with time or maybe the purchase of a skid steer.
Ever tried to buy a manure spreader? I’m sure everyone reading this has. The smallest new New Holland sells for $18,500. Any thing you find is totally worn out and ready to become yard art or is huge and was meant for dairy farms or feedlots. Two frustrating years chasing a manure spreader. Some people chase wealth, some old cars, some happiness. We chased a manure spreader.
Suzanne bought me one out of a farmer’s pasture that has not been used for 20 years. Pasture art? No longer. We were successful last summer totally rebuilding from the ground up a New Holland Roller Bar PTO driven hay rake. So why not a manure spreader? We will remove the metal panels, clean them up with our sandblaster, paint them New Holland red, remove and replace hundreds of nuts and bolts, remove the old wood and replace with new.
Then we can go manure spreading. Just the thing all couples should do together. The couple that spreads manure together, stays together.