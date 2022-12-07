Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Richard Lackey

The sky is a beautiful light blue with not a cloud in the sky. The hills all around have some sporadic green. Cedars and Virginia pine. All the hardwoods have lost their leaves. The slight breeze makes the few leaves caught up in greenbriers to rustle. There are titmouses moving through the limbs looking for late fall insects. Blue Jays bring a flash of bright blue as they fly. Crows off in the distance cackle at something.

I am left with my thoughts and sunshine on my orange jacket, blue jeans and face. It is the first week of buck gun season in the hills of WV. I have gotten to the point where I sleep a little more during this time, keep the fire going in the fireplace, slip out about noon to check on the cows then head to some spot with my deer rifle and participate in this age old ritual of harvesting what God has given us so graciously in these hills and hollers. Suzanne bought me a book named “Written in Blood — Courage and Corruption in the Appalachian War of Extraction.” I enjoy reading in the woods and look up occasionally when there is what sounds like a deer moving. Probably another squirrel or chipmunk.

