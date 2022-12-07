The sky is a beautiful light blue with not a cloud in the sky. The hills all around have some sporadic green. Cedars and Virginia pine. All the hardwoods have lost their leaves. The slight breeze makes the few leaves caught up in greenbriers to rustle. There are titmouses moving through the limbs looking for late fall insects. Blue Jays bring a flash of bright blue as they fly. Crows off in the distance cackle at something.
I am left with my thoughts and sunshine on my orange jacket, blue jeans and face. It is the first week of buck gun season in the hills of WV. I have gotten to the point where I sleep a little more during this time, keep the fire going in the fireplace, slip out about noon to check on the cows then head to some spot with my deer rifle and participate in this age old ritual of harvesting what God has given us so graciously in these hills and hollers. Suzanne bought me a book named “Written in Blood — Courage and Corruption in the Appalachian War of Extraction.” I enjoy reading in the woods and look up occasionally when there is what sounds like a deer moving. Probably another squirrel or chipmunk.
The spot I picked today is beside a large rock on a slight knoll where I can see hay fields, several creek beds that meander and converge into one, the hills that envelope all of this and the last remaining fireplace and chimney from the old Barrett farmhouse. We left it standing as a monument to what this farm family built in the late 1800s. It’s casting a lone shadow in the middle of these 230 acres.
The old two-story farmhouse was built of milled poplar and chestnut. It had four rooms with four fireplaces. The outhouse is teetering on the edge of the creek bank. The kitchen was not attached to the house originally and set back about 20 inches — common so long ago to reduce the heat in the house while cooking and for keeping a loose fire from burning down the house. The hand dug well is about 50’ from the house where they drew their water. Natural gas from wells on the farm heated the house first drilled in the 1930’s and electricity came over the hill from the south in the 1960s. Fifty years in that big house without heat other than firewood and 80-some years without electricity.
All of the fireplaces and chimneys were made of large hand chiseled sandstone blocks. Blocks of square or angular shapes and sizes to fit tightly to the next leaving very exact rectangular tall structures. We recovered all of these stones and maybe someday find a use for them — so many incredible pieces of hand cut sandstone should not be bulldozed never to be seen again. Traveling Italian stone masons could be contracted to build fireplaces, chimneys and cellar houses. There’s a whitetail doe about 200 yards away in one of the hay fields eating hay that recovered after our last cutting. Deer are such beautiful animals.
It is so very quiet back here amongst these hills. No vehicle noise, no city noise, no voices other than nature. What was it like here in the late 1800s? A small family, maybe a mule or two, some cattle, some chickens. Your life is dictated by the weather, the farm animals, whatever you could grow, the seasons. Seldom ever leaving this solitude. The one-room schoolhouse that still stands built in 1914 is about a mile’s walk from here.
Maybe the beauty was hard to see when you are fighting for your existence everyday. Maybe you have to experience a hundred years of development and urban sprawl to enjoy this beauty.
We lined up all of the old horse and tractor drawn implements along the edge of one hay field. None of it will ever be used again. Silent forever. Some type of hay crimper. Several hay rakes. A large set of plows. Other mechanical farm devices I have no idea. Like that last standing fireplace and chimney, this equipment is left as monuments to American industry and the strong people who lived quiet lives amongst these beautiful hills.
Bring a good book and come sit awhile with the ground as your chair, the big rock to lean against, and the warm sun as your light. We’ll try not to disturb the deer, the titmouse, the blue jay, the squirrels or the chipmunks.