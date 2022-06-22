JUST MARRIED! Phil Perry Author email Jun 22, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. On June 7,2022, Julia May Swims and Jeremy Wade Swims married in Lincoln County. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On June 7, 2022, Julia May Swims and Jeremy Wade Swims married in Lincoln County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Ga. prep running back Jordan Louie joins WVU football class of 2023 Dirty Birds sign former Marshall star Corey Bird Investigation continuing into death of Tornado man Drainpipe replaced in West Hamlin Three Rivers Avian Center wows library-goers LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Registration open for River Cities Cornhole Classic Marshall announces spring 2022 president's and dean's list students Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.