CITY AND STATE: Hamlin, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: Julie is my amazing mother, and she’s a hard-working nurse. She works for Pentec Health, a company that is based in Pennsylvania, and refills intrathecal pain pumps in her patients’ bodies. She has worked diligently and bravely through the COVID pandemic that has plagued our world. She selflessly works every day for her patients, even when she doesn’t have to and on her days off. She puts her patients above herself each and every day. Above being a nurse, she is an amazing and caring person and mother. My mom is the best.
–— Submitted by Piper Payne of Hamlin, West Virginia.