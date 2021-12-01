Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

July and August 1943

July 6 — U.S.S.R.: — Mass graves discovered near Winniza.

July 16 — Italy: Britain and U.S. drop millions of leaflets from Allied planes, warning Italy to end Fascist rule or face ruin.

July 17 — Pacific: Japanese and American navies clash near Bougainville Island.

July 19 — Italy: Allied bombs blast Rome military areas, killing 1,400.

July 21 — Vatican: Pope Pius XII deplores bombing of Rome.

July 22 — Sicily: Eighth American Army enters Palermo.

Aug. 2 — Poland: 600 interned at Treblinka, escape in uprising.

Aug. 8 — Pacific: John F. Kennedy, ex-ambassador’s son, saves crew after Japanese destroyer splits PT boat in two.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal.

