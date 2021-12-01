DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Phil Perry Author email Dec 1, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49July and August 1943July 6 — U.S.S.R.: — Mass graves discovered near Winniza.July 16 — Italy: Britain and U.S. drop millions of leaflets from Allied planes, warning Italy to end Fascist rule or face ruin.July 17 — Pacific: Japanese and American navies clash near Bougainville Island.July 19 — Italy: Allied bombs blast Rome military areas, killing 1,400.July 21 — Vatican: Pope Pius XII deplores bombing of Rome.July 22 — Sicily: Eighth American Army enters Palermo.Aug. 2 — Poland: 600 interned at Treblinka, escape in uprising.Aug. 8 — Pacific: John F. Kennedy, ex-ambassador’s son, saves crew after Japanese destroyer splits PT boat in two.Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Lowell Dexter Cooper Bus operators needed American Legion hosts Christmas toy drive Lincoln Schools in ‘good financial shape’ Lincoln Co. records going digital LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Students named finalists for Senate Youth Program COVID cases continue trending down in Lincoln Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.