Day By Day Nov 30, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1950-59October, November and December, 1950Oct. 7 — Korea: American ground forces cross 38th parallel for first time.Oct. 8 — U.S. Defense Dept. Reports Korean casualties at 1,211.Oct. 9 — MacArthur calls on North Koreans to yield.Oct. 11 — Red China condemns U.S. invasion of North Korea.Oct. 21 — Seoul: Syngman announces plan to control all Korea without U.N. aid.Nov. 1 — Washington: Two Puerto Rican nationalists attempt to assassinate President Truman.Nov. 2 — San Juan: 400 jailed as nationalist rebels yield arms after attempt on Truman’s life.Nov. 9 — Chinese Reds enter the Korean War.Nov. 15 — Chicago: Court blocks CBS color TV broadcasts on complaint of RCA.Nov. 26 — U.S.: Blizzards kill 250 across the country.Nov. 28 — Korea: 200,000 Communist troops launch attack on U.N. forces.Nov. 30 — Washington: Truman declares U.S. would use A-bomb to get peace in Korea.Dec. 1 — U.S.: Drive-in theaters now total 2,209, doubling in year.Dec. 8 — Truman threatens to beat up a critic who criticized daughter Margaret’s singing.Dec. 9 — Truman bans U.S. exports to Communist China.Dec. 19 — Eisenhower named NATO commander. Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, lifestyles editor for The Lincoln Journal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Little League returns to Lincoln County Grinchmas coming to Lincoln Co. Fairgrounds Man endures pain of broken hip to vote Lincoln County Records Back in Time 3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.