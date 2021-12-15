DAY-BY-DAY Phil Perry Author email Dec 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1940-’49November and December 1943Nov. 2 — Washington: Coal strike called off as Ickes grants Lewis $1.50 a day rise in pay.Nov. 5 — U.S. Senate passes Connally resolution calling for U.S. to support intl. peace organization after war.Nov. 6 — U.S.S.R.: Soviets retake Kiev.Nov. 11 — France: Germans charge anti-Nazi rally in Grenoble with bayonets drawn.Nov. 20 — Pacific: American Marines land in Tarawa.Nov. 23 — Pacific: U.S. takes Tarawa in Gilberts after losing nearly 2,700 out of 5,000 men.Nov. 26 — Turkey: Earthquake kills 1,800.Nov. 29 — Tito becomes boss of Yugoslav regime, after being jailed five years for his involvement in the communist party.Dec. 8 — Pacific: U.S. carriers sink two cruisers, down 72 planes in Marshall Islands.Dec. 10 — Washington: FDR signs bill to postpone draft of pre-Pearl Harbor fathers.Dec. 26 — German battleship Scharnborst sunk by British ships in Arctic fight.Dec. 27 — Washington: Army seizes railroads on president’s order, to keep trains running under threat to strike. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phil Perry Author email Follow Phil Perry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News DAY-BY-DAY Letters to Santa A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PPRESIDENTS BACK IN TIME Herd locks down EKU, 80-69 Shimp, Smith garners All-State selection for Class AAA Lady Panthers drop pair, fall to 0-3 Lincoln Co. has first two games postponed Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.