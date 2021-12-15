Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

1940-’49

November and December 1943

Nov. 2 — Washington: Coal strike called off as Ickes grants Lewis $1.50 a day rise in pay.

Nov. 5 — U.S. Senate passes Connally resolution calling for U.S. to support intl. peace organization after war.

Nov. 6 — U.S.S.R.: Soviets retake Kiev.

Nov. 11 — France: Germans charge anti-Nazi rally in Grenoble with bayonets drawn.

Nov. 20 — Pacific: American Marines land in Tarawa.

Nov. 23 — Pacific: U.S. takes Tarawa in Gilberts after losing nearly 2,700 out of 5,000 men.

Nov. 26 — Turkey: Earthquake kills 1,800.

Nov. 29 — Tito becomes boss of Yugoslav regime, after being jailed five years for his involvement in the communist party.

Dec. 8 — Pacific: U.S. carriers sink two cruisers, down 72 planes in Marshall Islands.

Dec. 10 — Washington: FDR signs bill to postpone draft of pre-Pearl Harbor fathers.

Dec. 26 — German battleship Scharnborst sunk by British ships in Arctic fight.

Dec. 27 — Washington: Army seizes railroads on president’s order, to keep trains running under threat to strike.

