Phyllis Stowers.jpg
1940-49

May and June 1948

May 3 — U.S. Supreme Court bans pacts barring African Americans from owning real estate.

May 4 — Athens: 24 leftists executed for murder.

May 9 — Socialists name Norman Thomas for President.

May 13 — U.S. ERP bars aid to nations giving military aid to U.S.S.R.

May 14 — Tel Aviv: State of Israel proclaimed.

May 15 — Egypt invades Israel, bombs Tel Aviv.

May 16 — 213 Communists executed by Greeks.

May 17 — Moscow: Stalin praises presidential platform of Truman for Henry Wallace.

May19 — Congress passes Mundi-Mixon Bill, requiring Communists to register with government.

May 20 — Chiang is President of a dwindling China.

May 29 — Washington: Wallace blasts Mundi-Nixon Bill as Cold War act against U.S.S.R.

May 31 — Seoul: Syngman Rhee claims rule for all Korea.

May 31 — State of Israel comes into existence, Dr. Chaim Weizmann elected provisional President.

May 31 — The Columbia River flood drives 18,500 from Oregon homes.

June 7 — Ike doffs uniform for a cap and gown, resigning position as chief of staff of US Army, becoming 13th President of Columbia University.

June 10 — Chuck Yeager exceeds speed of sound in Bell XS-1 plane.

June 15 — Germany: Soviets halt Berlin-bound coal cars from West.

June 15 — N.Y.: U.N. rejects Soviet plea to send observers to Palestine.

June 28 — Prague: Cominform denounces Tito, charging he is pro-Western.

Compiled by Phyllis Stowers, Lifestyles Editor for the Lincoln Journal.

